Legislative updates brings good news to Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A historic legislative session with a record setting surplus is expected to bring Duluth millions in Local Government Aid.

The big updates were announced at the Duluth city council chambers Monday night.

“We are very excited to see that it results in over $4 million in increased LGA to the city,” said Sam Richie, who works as Duluth’s lead lobbyist.

Funding that has remained on the minds of councilors this legislative session. “LGA has been our number one priority over the last couple of years,” said Richie.

The council says Local Government Aid is needed this session following the city council’s decision to lower Mayor Emily Larson’s proposed property tax increase by one percent. That left a funding gap, filled temporarily by money from the American Rescue Plan.

Now, with this updated LGA funding coming, city leaders are feeling better about the city’s finances.

“They also put $150 million of new money into LGA,” said Richie. “That brings the level of funding back to where it was, if you’re tied to inflation when cuts were made back in 2002.”

Ritchie says, while it may be good news for now, it’s unclear what the next decade holds for the city’s spending plan.

“We will have to keep monitoring LGA as we move into the next legislative session,” said Richie.

The new LGA funding is expected to be implemented next year.

