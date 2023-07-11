Increasing clouds today, showers and storms possible the rest of the week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds but remaining partly sunny. Tonight we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50′s and light northwest winds.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies but dry conditions in the morning. In the afternoon we will see a 60% chance of showers and some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Rain should subside after 10pm.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with westerly winds 5-10mph.
FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some spotty light showers and isolated thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with westerly winds.
