Duluth’s Marcus Theatre to host special ‘Barbie’ screening, party

Barbie Blowout Party
Barbie Blowout Party(Marcus Theatres)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - C’mon Barbie let’s go party at Duluth’s Marcus Theatre next week.

The theatre will be hosting a Barbie Blowout Party two days before the new movie “Barbie” opens nationwide.

Officials say the event will make guests feel like they stepped right into Barbie Land.

Barbie fans should expect to:

  • Wear pink or get dolled up as your favorite Barbie or Ken and receive one free cotton candy per person. Those all dolled up will be entered to win prizes.
  • Pose for pictures and videos with your friends at a fun photo spot.
  • Get an official mini-poster and Barbie-inspired sunglasses.

Party guests will also have the chance to purchase Barbie-inspired cocktails, like Beachy Keen and Passion Punch, and picture-perfect concessions and food offerings.

Barbie Blowout Party Schedule:

  • Lobby activities begin at 6 p.m.
  • Auditorium doors open: 6:30 p.m.
  • “Barbie” screens at 7 p.m.

The Barbie Blowout Party will be Wednesday, July 19 at Duluth’s Marcus Theatre.

