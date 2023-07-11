Duluth’s Larson joins group of mayors in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is joining a conversation with federal leaders and 15 other mayors in Washington D.C.

The ‘Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy’ selected Larson out of 250 mayors who applied to take part in the program, because the Department of Labor said Duluth is focused on equity and innovation.

“It’s basically an opportunity for 16 cities to come together and focus on workforce development strategies tied to infrastructure,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development in Duluth.

Foshay hopes the program will teach Duluth leaders how to support employers.

“We want to turn our attention to manufacturing and support our manufacturing employers and make sure they have the workforce they need now, and also in the long term,” Foshay said.

Larson said she chose to apply for the program because she wanted to be challenged to think differently when it comes to job growth.

“What Duluth is looking to get out of it is a cohort of people to do this really hard intensive work with, but to also share some good strategic ideas,” Larson said.

U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su says the ‘Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy’ is part of the Investing in America initiative by the Biden Harris Administration.

“The opportunity to do this comes from the historic investments that are being made, creating manufacturing booms and job creation,” Su said.

Time will tell if the training in D.C. will result in action and improvement of Duluth’s manufacturing industry.

“Some of the smartest people in the country are here over the next couple of days, bringing expertise, advice and resources,” Foshay said.

City leaders are in D.C. for a two-day event July 11 and 12, and the program continues through the year with federal support.

