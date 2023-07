DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night, the Huskies opened up a new series with the Boarder Cats.

Five Huskies runs in the third inning helped Duluth to a 12-8 win over Thunder Bay.

The Huskies win their third straight game! #rollskies pic.twitter.com/36J9v5cJFE — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 11, 2023

