Duluth FC undefeated heading into Premier League playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The National Premier Soccer League regular season is finished and now the playoffs begin.

For the Duluth FC BlueGreens, they will be heading into their first matchup with an 11-0-1 record.

Their undefeated season has given them the number one seed heading into the playoffs, and with that comes home-field advantage.

The BlueGreens are slated to face the Minnesota TwinStars in game one of the conference playoffs, a team they have already defeated twice.

In those two matches, Duluth outscored the TwinStars by a score of 9-1.

As they head into the playoffs the team, and Head Coach Sean Morgan know that it will become tougher for the first-time undefeated Bluegreens.

“I think it’s very hard to when every game that you’ve played, especially when you’re playing the same team twice. It’s even more difficult to beat a team three times,” said Morgan and added, “It’s definitely gonna be challenging, teams have seen our unbeaten record and want to make sure there’s a dent in it.”

Looking ahead to the playoffs is Dylan Zavatini, a BlueGreens defender that knows how big the games become in the post-season.

“Being number one in the nation boosts our confidence but there’s still a lot to be done, this is just the beginning,” said Zavatini, “We just ended the regular season, but if we lose tomorrow it’s over, regardless of how many wins we had or where we are ranked. So we’ve just gotta keep going.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on July 12 at the recently named Walt Hunting Stadium and Marv Heikkinen Field.

Also, tune in to the 10 p.m. show on July 11 for an exclusive mic’d up from Duluth FC’s final regular season game.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.