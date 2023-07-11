Duluth Airshow takes to the sky Saturday, Sunday

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A sky full of adventure is expected in Duluth this weekend.

The Duluth Airshow presented by Essentia Health will return on July 15 and July 16 at the Duluth International Airport.

Making their first return since performing in 2021, the United States Blue Angels will headline the show.

Additional acts scheduled to perform include the USAF A-10 Demo team, the USAF C17/KC-135 demo team, Britt Lincoln, and the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute team.

“We are thrilled to have the Blue Angels team return to Duluth,” said Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern. “We are especially excited to welcome home Lt. Amanda Lee (Blue Angels pilot #3) who is from Mounds View, MN, and lived here in Duluth while attending the University of Minnesota Duluth. It’s going to be a spectacular weekend.”

Officials say the Airshow accounts for approximately $20 million in economic impact.

Roughly 75% of attendees come from outside of Duluth.

According to Airshow organizers, the event features one of the largest static displays of current and historical aircraft in the Midwest.

New this year is the pre-party event, “Aviators & Autographs,” which will be held at Downtown Duluth’s “Movies in the Park.”

The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

You can still purchase general admission tickets for the Airshow at any Menards location across Minnesota or by clicking here.

More information on the 2023 Duluth Airshow is available on their website.

