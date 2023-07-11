City by City: Bigfork, Duluth, Superior

Bigfork, MN- Construction began on Monday, July 10 on Highway 38. Drivers can expect shoulder and lane closures on the northbound side first, with work eventually switching to the southbound side as well. When traffic returns to the northbound lanes, a 10-foot width restriction will be placed on the southbound lanes. A truck detour will be required from Marcell to Highway 286 and from Highway 6 to County Round 14.

Duluth- Tuesday, July 11 kicks off a month of volunteer opportunities for fighting against invasive plants. The Parks and Recreation Division is partnering with the Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to host five Wild Parsnip pulls in July. Wild Parsnip is an invasive plant that is a public health concern due to the painful rash it causes when touched. The first event will be at Spirit Mountain from 6-8 p.m. Gloves and tools will be provided but attendees are asked to wear long clothing and closed-toed shoes.

Superior, WI- A local coffee shop is preparing its last cups of joe. Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse has announced that July 24 will be its last day in business. The owner says it’s time for her to pursue other interests and spend much-needed time with friends and family. She added that the past 5-and-half years have been a great experience and something she is so thankful for. The shop will continue to sell coffee and baked goods during regular hours but there will also be discounts and other specials as the store nears the closing date.

