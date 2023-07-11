Brewers draft 15 pitchers in MLB Draft

A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the...
A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Reds won 14-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up the final day of the MLB Draft by choosing 10 players.

Bishop Letson was the Brewers’ 11th round pick. The 332nd-overall-pick is a right-handed pitcher from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, IN. The 18-year-old is committed to play at Purdue University.

The Brewers chose Bjorn Johnson in the twelfth round. The 18-year-old left-handed pitcher is also a high school prospect, from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA. He was named the 2023 Gatorade Washington Player of the Year. Johnson is committed to play at Auburn University.

Milwaukee chose right-handed pitcher Brett Wichrowski in the thirteenth round. The 20-year-old played at Bryant University, where he was an All-America East Second Team selection in 2023. In his junior season, Wichrowski went 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts and a save in 14 appearances with seven starts.

In the fourteenth round, Milwaukee drafted right-hander Hayden Robinson. The 17-year-old from Berwick High School in Louisiana is committed to play at Nicholls State.

Josh Adamczewski was the Brewers’ fifteenth round pick. The 18-year-old from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN was named Class 4A All-State in Indiana for both his junior and senior seasons. He is committed to play at Ball State.

In the sixteenth round, the Brewers drafted Josh Timmerman from Ohio State. In 2023, the 20-year-old righty went 2-2 with a 8.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts and six starts for the Buckeyes. He started his college career at Wabash Valley Community College in Illinois before transferring to Ohio State.

Seventeenth round pick Jacob Gholston is committed to the University of Oklahoma. The right-handed pitcher from Flower Mound High School in Texas was named a Second Team All-American by MaxPreps.

Dylan Watts was drafted in the eighteenth round and 542nd overall. The 18-year-old righty played at Tacoma Community College in Washington. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 0.23 ERA in 14 appearances and two starts. He is committed to Auburn University.

In the nineteenth round, Milwaukee drafted right-handed pitcher Isaac Morton from Spring Lake Park in Minnesota. The 18-year-old is committed to Texas A&M University.

Milwaukee’s final pick in the 2023 MLB Draft was lefty pitcher Justin Chambers. The 17-year-old from Basha High School in Chandler, AZ is committed to Arizona State.

