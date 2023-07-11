Bar stops serving Leinenkugel’s products in support of strike

Burly's Bar
Burly's Bar(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One area bar is supporting a worker strike by not serving Leinenkugel’s products.

According to the Local 662 Teamsters Union, approximately 40 workers at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls went on strike Monday after rejecting a proposed wage increase the Union called “meager”.

Burly’s Bar in downtown Chippewa Falls said in a Facebook post that they won’t be serving any Leinenkugel’s products until further notice in support of the worker strike.

One worker explained why he is on strike and how it could impact future workers.

Eric Monarski, Leinenkugel’s Brewery employee, said in part quote, “The other thing is if we don’t do it now, the younger guys are going to suffer in the future, too.”

Monarski is hopeful a new contract will be offered.

A statement from Molson Coors this week said in part: “We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles, and despite the circumstances, we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

