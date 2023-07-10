VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Monday's best storm chance will be in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Storms will try to pop up Sunday afternoon/evening and last through Monday
Crash on Highway 23 sends four people to hospital Saturday
Crash on Highway 23 near Sandstone sends four people to hospital Saturday
Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized
Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Biden says Sweden will be allowed to join NATO
FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the...
Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton