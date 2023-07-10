Sunshine for some, more showers and storms for others

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Through our day Monday we will be looking at clearing skies overhead with scattered showers to start and mostly sunny skies to close for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning hours before sunshine arrives this afternoon. A brief shower and storm could be possible across Northwest Wisconsin through this afternoon. Temperatures today climb into the 70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday: We will start our Tuesday with mostly sunny skies overhead, but We’ll look at increasing cloud cover as we head through the day. As the afternoon and evening hours come around most will be looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with the opportunity for a few rain showers across the far southern portion of the area. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday we are looking at partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. There will be the opportunity for a few showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, keeping us cooler by the lake.

