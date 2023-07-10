Sunshine for some, more showers and storms for others

JULY 10 AM FORECAST
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Through our day Monday we will be looking at clearing skies overhead with scattered showers to start and mostly sunny skies to close for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning hours before sunshine arrives this afternoon. A brief shower and storm could be possible across Northwest Wisconsin through this afternoon. Temperatures today climb into the 70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: We will start our Tuesday with mostly sunny skies overhead, but We’ll look at increasing cloud cover as we head through the day. As the afternoon and evening hours come around most will be looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with the opportunity for a few rain showers across the far southern portion of the area. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday we are looking at partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. There will be the opportunity for a few showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, keeping us cooler by the lake.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Monday's best storm chance will be in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Storms will try to pop up Sunday afternoon/evening and last through Monday
Crash on Highway 23 sends four people to hospital Saturday
Crash on Highway 23 near Sandstone sends four people to hospital Saturday
Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized
Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized

Latest News

Monday's best storm chance will be in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Storms will try to pop up Sunday afternoon/evening and last through Monday
July7, pm weather
Tomorrow
Isolated severe storms possible tonight, two-faced weekend ahead
JULY 6, PM WEATHER