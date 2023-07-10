Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing Meadowlands man

MEADOWLANDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson has been missing since Friday, July 7.

He was last seen leaving his home in Meadowlands, walking south on Highway 7 around noon Thursday.

Peterson is 5′11″, average build, sandy brown hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and an unknown color baseball cap.

He typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis County Dispatch at 218-742-9825.

