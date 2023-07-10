Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing Meadowlands man
MEADOWLANDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson has been missing since Friday, July 7.
He was last seen leaving his home in Meadowlands, walking south on Highway 7 around noon Thursday.
Peterson is 5′11″, average build, sandy brown hair and scruffy facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and an unknown color baseball cap.
He typically wears glasses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis County Dispatch at 218-742-9825.
