Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing Meadowlands man

Kenneth Scott Peterson
Kenneth Scott Peterson(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOWLANDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson has been missing since Friday, July 7.

He was last seen leaving his home in Meadowlands, walking south on Highway 7 around noon Thursday.

Peterson is 5′11″, average build, sandy brown hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and an unknown color baseball cap.

He typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis County Dispatch at 218-742-9825.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Monday's best storm chance will be in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Storms will try to pop up Sunday afternoon/evening and last through Monday
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Police lights
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after UTV crash in Mercer
Crash on Highway 23 sends four people to hospital Saturday
Crash on Highway 23 near Sandstone sends four people to hospital Saturday

Latest News

Police lights
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following Iron Range shooting
A flag raised outside of Sun Prairie Fire Department Station 1 Monday in honor of Cory Barr.
“Cory would want us to move forward:” Sun Prairie explosion five years later
Veterans' Powwow
Fond du Lac Reservation Veterans’ Powwow: Celebrating those who served our country
Bike Duluth Festival sees growing participation in ninth year
Bike Duluth Festival sees growing participation in ninth year