Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for two players and draft picks
(Duane Burleson | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for two players and draft picks.

The Red Wings signed the 25-year-old DeBrincat, a two-time 41-goal scorer from Farmington Hills, to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually.

In exchange for DeBrincat, the Senators acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, defensive prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection.

DeBrincat has 187 goals, 186 assists and 373 points in 450 NHL games with the Senators and the Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2016 draft.

Last season, he ranked among Ottawa's team leaders with 27 goals (fourth), 39 assists (fifth) and 66 points (fourth). He also had 11 power-play goals and six game winners.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound DeBrincat was acquired by the Senators after playing five seasons with the Blackhawks.

The 27-year-old Kubalik played in all but one game last season with the Red Wings. He posted a career-high 25 assists and had 20 goals.

The 21-year-old Sebrango, a native of Ottawa, split last season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. He recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 23 games with Toledo and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 39 games with Grand Rapids.

Sebrango was an alternate captain with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and helped the Canadians capture a gold medal, recording two points (two assists), while skating in each of his team’s seven tournament games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

