Name released of Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara Co. crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HANCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol has released the name of a 29-year-old Alabama man killed Sunday in a traffic crash in Waushara County.

Conor McKenzie, a passenger in an SUV, died after he was ejected during the rollover crash. It happened just before noon Sunday in the median of I-39 near Hancock.

The Madison Mallards released a statement saying McKenzie was an umpire for the Northwoods League. The statement said the crash happened while McKenzie and two others were traveling to the Madison Mallards’ home game against the Wausau Woodchucks.

A portion of I-39 near Hancock was shutdown on Sunday due to a fatal crash(WSAW)

The driver, a 31-year-old man from California was transported to a Madison hospital for injuries. He’s expected to survive. The other passenger, a 21-year-old man from Texas was also taken to a Madison hospital. His injuries are also considered non-life threatening.

Both southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and reconstructing the crash.

McKenzie joined the Northwoods League in 2019 and had worked close to 350 league games and was also on the field for each all-star game and postseason during his four previous seasons in the league.

The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident on Sunday, July 9.(Northwoods League)

The league will honor Conor’s memory with a moment of silence before Monday night’s games, as players, coaches, and fans join to pay their respects.

