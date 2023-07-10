Huskies sweep Mud Puppies with 16-6 win in game two

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon the Huskies hosted the Mud Puppies for game two of the series.

With a 16-6 final score, the Huskies completed their first sweep since they swept the La Crosse Loggers on June 23rd.

