Huskies sweep Mud Puppies with 16-6 win in game two

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon the Huskies hosted the Mud Puppies for game two of the series.

With a 16-6 final score, the Huskies completed their first sweep since they swept the La Crosse Loggers on June 23rd.

