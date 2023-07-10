Geocaching 101 teaches locals about the high-tech hobby

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday Northlanders gathered at the Bong Memorial Center to learn more about geocaching.

The event was organized by the Wisconsin Geocache Association.

Through a series of displays, the informational session outlined the basics of the hobby.

While the event was geared at beginners, many attendees were already experienced cachers.

Events like these are a chance for cachers to meet in person, and to grow their community.

Many said the hobby has brought them closer to nature.

“If you weren’t a conservationist before you were a geocacher, it kind of happens naturally,” said Adam Lang, who took up the hobby in 2010.

Many chose to bring a trash bag when geocaching, a practice in line with their motto of ‘cache in, trash out.’

Of course, when cachers aren’t picking up trash, they’re looking for caches.

They can come in many forms, from tiny metal canisters to big plastic bins.

Inside are log books for people to sign, and sometimes, a reward for finding it.

The hobby is fairly accessible; all a person needs to do is download the geocaching app.

To learn more, visit geocaching.com

