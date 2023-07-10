Downtown Duluth’s ‘Sidewalk Days’ returns Wednesday

July 12 - July 14
Downtown Duluth's Sidewalk Days 2023
Downtown Duluth's Sidewalk Days 2023(Downtown Duluth)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth’s largest outdoor community gathering is back.

The annual “Sidewalk Days Festival” is from Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14, 2023.

You can find local retailers showcasing their merchandise, along with food and live music.

There is also the “Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show” and the 15th annual “Sidewalk Shuffle 5K” on Wednesday.

Kids will be able to enjoy activities with the Duluth Children’s Museum, an inflatable obstacle course, and more.

Evening Schedule:

  • July 12: Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Car entry begins at 4 p.m. Cars and bands from 5th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue East.
  • July 14: Aces on First Street Dance with live music by Darling Danger and more. There will be prizes and food trucks.
  • July 15: Superior Street Dance hosted by Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub. Live music from Lamont Cranston with opening band Virgil Caine.

“Sidewalk Days” will take up five city blocks along Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West.

The free event will open at 9 a.m. every day.

For more details, click here.

