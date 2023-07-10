“Cory would want us to move forward:” Sun Prairie explosion five years later

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Monday, July 10th marks five years since a gas leak explosion in downtown Sun Prairie devastated the community.

The 2018 blast claimed the life of Fire Captain Cory Barr. In remembrance, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, alongside the community, has several events planned to honor Barr and those affected by the explosion.

“It’s a tough day for all of, and all of my people handle this day a lot different, but I think when you have something like that happen in your community, the loss of a firefighter especially somebody like Cory it makes you want to do better for him,” started Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison. “The honor that we have for Cory and future firefighters—that something like this never happens again, we continue to train, and get better and move forward.”

Cory was survived by his wife Abby and twin daughters. Flowers, notes and memories can be left at the Cory Barr memorial statue outside of station 1 on Barr St.

“This community has backed us up from day one, I mean they were there for us the day it happened and continues today, they’ve never forgotten and that’s all we ask,” Garrison said.

From noon to 2p.m. Abby Barr is hosting a fundraising workout at Burn Boot Camp. The money raised will go to support the Spouses of Fallen First Responders.

There will be a remembrance ceremony from 3p.m. to 5p.m. at Sun Prairie Fire Station 1. Following that, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue alongside Abby Barr, will host a gathering at the new Glass Nickel on 410 E Main St.

