Cool temperatures with chances for showers and storms this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have partly cloudy skies with some haze from wildfire smoke coming in from Canada. Tonight the smoke will clear out along with the clouds. Lows will be in the 40′s and some lower 50′s with light northwest winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: A small disturbance in the jetstream on Wednesday will bring a 30% chance of scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southeast winds keeping temperatures cooler by the lake.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a 20% chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with westerly winds.

