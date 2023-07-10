Bike Duluth Festival sees growing participation in ninth year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of bikers gathered at Spirit Mountain Sunday for the final festivities of the annual Bike Duluth Festival.

The three-day event featured a variety of races, bicycle demonstrations, and family activities.

It all culminated in the final advanced downhill race and awards ceremony Sunday.

Now in its ninth year, the event has raised more than $350,000 to benefit several nonprofits.

Organizer Chloe Strand said she’s excited to see participation in the festival continues to grow.

“We put in a year’s worth of work to build this festival. So to see so many riders out here, thoroughly enjoying themselves, everyone has been in a fantastic mood. It’s such a wonderful community to see here together. And we have even more riders here than we have in the previous year,” said Strand, a Bike Festival co-chair.

Funds raised will benefit Harbortown Rotary, Duluth Devo Mountain Bike Program, The National Center for Youth Development, and Cyclists of Gitche Gumee Shores.

Those organizations will use the money help to maintain area cycling trails and promote youth mountain biking.

