500-acre wildfire burning in Waushara County, portion of Hwy 21 shut down

COLOMA, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials are battling a wildfire burning southeast of Coloma that has destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations for nearby residents.

According to the DNR, the 500-acre “Pallet Fire” is spreading northeast along Cumberland Avenue and is burning pine and mixed hardwoods. Officials said the fire is spreading erratically, with several spot fires also being reported.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and they are unsure of when the fire will be under control. Officials will continue to carry out evacuations as needed.

The DNR is in charge of the fire scene. Nine DNR engines, 10 tractor plows and one attack plane are among the vehicles being used to put out the widespread fire. The Coloma Fire Department, Waushara County Emergency Management and other local law enforcement and fire agencies are at the scene battling the fire.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area between Cumberland Rd. and HWY 21. A portion of HWY 21 has been shut down.

DNR officials noted today’s weather conditions were responsible for the elevated fire danger, and that they warm temperatures, low relative humidity, winds and dry vegetation likely exacerbated the wildfire.

This story is developing and NBC15 is sending a news crew to the scene. This story will be updated.

A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon. Video from viewer.

