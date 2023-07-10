1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following Iron Range shooting

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested and another was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday in Virginia.

Around 10:20 a.m. the Virginia Police Department, along with members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a reported shooting at a residence on the 600 block of 9th Street South.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what led up to it.

While on scene, authorities took a man into custody.

The male victim was also transported to a Duluth hospital.

However, the status of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

