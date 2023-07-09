Two Harbors celebrates Heritage Days with a parade

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every year, Two Harbors’ Heritage Days offers arts and crafts shows, stage entertainment, and many other attractions throughout four days of festivities.

On July 8, the star of the show was the parade.

Visitors watched as floats, horses, and marching bands made their way through town.

Thousands of people were in attendance, and not all of them were local.

“It brings a lot of people from out of state, in state, and from right here locally,” said Cheryl Sundstrom, Chairman of Heritage Days.

Many out-of-state attendees make the trip not only for the festivities, but also for the many class reunions that accompany the event.

Beyond the parade, dunk tanks, bounce houses, and helicopter rides are among the many attractions at Two Harbor’s Heritage Days.

The schedule for this year’s event can be found here.

