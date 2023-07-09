Structure fire in Barnum Township leaves house a total loss

A small child was rescued from inside the home.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARNUM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire in Barnum Township Saturday.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene and found two adults outside of the residence, which was producing a cloud of smoke.

One of the adults rescued a small child from inside the home after observing the smoke.

Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance responded and transported the adult to an area hospital for non-life threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The Barnum Fire Department was assisted by the Moose Lake Fire Department, Kettle River Fire Department, Mahtowa Fire Department, Carlton Fire Department and Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance.

The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

