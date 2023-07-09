Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized

TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a car crash in Carlton County Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township.

A minivan was attempting to turn off County Road 3 to County Road 1 at a T-intersection.

Officials said the minivan and an SUV collided head-on.

In total, 4 passengers from the minivan and SUV were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the motor vehicle crash, it remains under investigation.

