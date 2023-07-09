Duluth FC closes out the regular season with a 4-1 win over Dakota Fusion FC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With a chance at clinching number one in the NPSL, the Bluegreens hosted Dakota Fusion FC for the last game of the regular season.

With a 4-1 win over the Fusion, the Bluegreens finish with regular season record of 11-0-1, making it the first time that the program has gone undefeated in the regular season.

At halftime, Duluth captain Jake Starling was honored for being the club’s all-time leader in games played with 50.

