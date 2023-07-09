CJ Ham hosts fourth annual youth football camp on former stomping grounds

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Beckett and Alexis Bass
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Viking Pro Bowler and Duluth native CJ Ham came home to host his fourth annual youth football camp at Denfeld High School.

The beautiful summer day at Ham’s former football field welcomed a sold-out camp that included several coaches, athletic training staff, and kids. There were two different time slots allotted for kids ranging between 1st and 9th grade.

Ham helped out with techniques and skills specifically focusing on life skills like leadership, work ethic, sportsmanship, and more.

After another successful camp, the Denfeld alum says he’s happy to do for today’s youth, what someone did for him, “At the end of the day, someone did this for me, so that’s the main reason for why I come back and do this. because someone impacted my life so much.”

Ham adds, “I want to be able to do that for somebody else and to be able to come back to my high school field where there’s so many memories is just a blessing in and of itself. Seeing the joy in everyone’s face and everyone is just so happy. We get to come out here on this beautiful day, play football, have fun, compete and just seeing all of their smiling faces is always a joy to me.”

CJ Ham is entering into his seventh season in the league with the Vikings.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tomorrow
Isolated severe storms possible tonight, two-faced weekend ahead
Motorcycle crash closes Rice Lake Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Rice Lake Road
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Child critically injured in crash near Two Harbors
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth
police lights
Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police

Latest News

Duluth FC
Duluth FC closes out the regular season with a 4-1 win over Dakota Fusion FC
Bautista has 84 strikeouts in 42 innings.
Orioles top Twins 3-1 on double in 10th by Urías, Bautista’s relief and Mullins’ big catch
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds
Naomi Rogge recently signed a contract with a team in the women's PHF league, with the merger...
Women’s Pro Hockey league merger raising concerns for players