CJ Ham hosts fourth annual youth football camp on former stomping grounds

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Viking Pro Bowler and Duluth native CJ Ham came home to host his fourth annual youth football camp at Denfeld High School.

The beautiful summer day at Ham’s former football field welcomed a sold-out camp that included several coaches, athletic training staff, and kids. There were two different time slots allotted for kids ranging between 1st and 9th grade.

Ham helped out with techniques and skills specifically focusing on life skills like leadership, work ethic, sportsmanship, and more.

After another successful camp, the Denfeld alum says he’s happy to do for today’s youth, what someone did for him, “At the end of the day, someone did this for me, so that’s the main reason for why I come back and do this. because someone impacted my life so much.”

Ham adds, “I want to be able to do that for somebody else and to be able to come back to my high school field where there’s so many memories is just a blessing in and of itself. Seeing the joy in everyone’s face and everyone is just so happy. We get to come out here on this beautiful day, play football, have fun, compete and just seeing all of their smiling faces is always a joy to me.”

CJ Ham is entering into his seventh season in the league with the Vikings.

