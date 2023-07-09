City Council candidate hosts 5K campaign event

Yeakle joins a field of many candidates vying for one of the at large spots on the council.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Jenna Yeakle is running for one of Duluth’s two City Councilor at Large seats, and on July 8, she held a 5K to raise money and awareness for her campaign effort.

The inaugural Jenna’s Flapjack 5K kicked off near the Western Waterfront Trailhead in Duluth.

Yeakle said it felt phenomenal to see her supporters come together for the event.

“I have friends and family and folks who have donated their time and energy to this campaign,” she said, “and we are all really committed to one another and to seeing a better brighter Duluth.”

Yeakle joins a field of many candidates vying for one of the at-large spots on the council, which includes Ashlie Castaldo, Shawn A. Savela, Miranda Pacheco, Lynn Marie Nephew, current councilor Arik Forsman, Asher Estrin-Haire, and Therese Wisocki.

