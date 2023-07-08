The unsung heroes of Bayfront Festival Park

Bayfront Security Team
Bayfront Security Team(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) — Each summer, thousands of people make their way to Bayfront Festival Park, enjoying the variety of events hosted every weekend.

However, the shows couldn’t go on without those who often go unseen.

On Saturday, electric energy consumed Bayfront once again for the annual Trampled by Turtles show.

“This is actually the 10th anniversary year,” said Dan Hartman, the Executive Director of the DECC.

However, before the famous blue-grass band hit the stage, thousands of fans began to form a line.

“This year, we are going to have another 9,000 people here,” said Hartman. “This is usually one of those shows we can guarantee will max out the bowl.”

While concertgoers enjoy the show, a team of people is tasked with one job: safety.

“You have a lot of people checking the perimeter, people just watching the crowd, we have spotters, and we just have people in the lines trying to keep things under control better,” said Hartman.

To be able to host one of the largest shows this year, there must be an even larger security team.

“Security has quite a thing for a show this size,” said Hartman. “Three major departments have actually been working on this, plus we have the Duluth Police Department who has a command center down here.”

Ensuring the fans who attend will have the best night of their life.

“I think we look forward to additionally feeling safer in these great spaces than we have before,” said Hartman.

Next Saturday, Bayfront Festival Park will be hosting the Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival.

