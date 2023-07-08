Trail by Trail: Itasca County, Duluth, Bessemer

The second hike of the Superior Hiking Trail: Duluth Edition is on Monday, July 10.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
Itasca County, MN- The Wilderness Wheelers ATV Club is hosting a trail fundraiser on Saturday, July 22. The 1st Annual Ride the Edge Fundraiser and Membership Drive will be held at Lawrence Lake Liquor North of Taconite. The event will feature a silent auction, meat raffle, bake sale and more. All proceeds will be used to support ATV trail maintenance and expansion in the northern portion of the county. The club is currently working on a phased expansion of the Wilderness Trail with 44 miles opening near Wirt and Talmoon later this summer. The DNR is providing some funding for the trail, but the club needs more than $100,000 to finish the project.

Duluth- The second hike of the Superior Hiking Trail: Duluth Edition is on Monday, July 10. Hosted by Duluth Parks and Recreation, participants will be shuttled from the endpoint at Magney Snivley Trailhead to the start at Munger Trailhead. Registration is required and costs $5. The hike is just over four miles and is expected to take about three hours.

Bessemer, MI- The Gogebic Range Trail Authority is hosting the Calvin Kangas Memorial Fall Ride. It will be held on Saturday, September 23. The ride begins at 9 a.m. Kangas was a groomer for the club who often spent his time teaching others how to maintain the trails. The ride will start at the Groomer Barn in Bessemer and finish at the Bessemer VFW for a cookout. There will also be a gun raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

