‘Movies in the Park’ back for the summer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The big screen is up once again in Leif Erikson Park for the first movie of Duluth’s annual summer tradition.

Movies in the Park kicks off on Friday, July 7 with a showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home”.

Downtown Duluth’s free event shows a new movie every Friday until the end of August.

This year’s movies include new and classic blockbuster films listed below.

July 7 @9:05 p.m. - Spiderman: No Way Home (PG-13)

July 14 @9:00 p.m. - Top Gun Maverick (PG-13)

July 21 @8:55 p.m. - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G)

July 28 @8:45 p.m. - The Muppets Movie (G)

August 4 @8:35 p.m. - School of Rock (PG-13)

August 11 @8:25 p.m. - Despicable Me (PG)

August 18 @8:10 p.m. - Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)

August 25 @ 8:00 p.m. - DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

