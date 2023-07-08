‘Movies in the Park’ back for the summer

Eight movies to be shown every Friday until August 25.
Leif Erikson Park hosts Movies in the Park Duluth
Leif Erikson Park hosts Movies in the Park Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The big screen is up once again in Leif Erikson Park for the first movie of Duluth’s annual summer tradition.

Movies in the Park kicks off on Friday, July 7 with a showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home”.

Downtown Duluth’s free event shows a new movie every Friday until the end of August.

This year’s movies include new and classic blockbuster films listed below.

  • July 7 @9:05 p.m. - Spiderman: No Way Home (PG-13)
  • July 14 @9:00 p.m. - Top Gun Maverick (PG-13)
  • July 21 @8:55 p.m. - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (G)
  • July 28 @8:45 p.m. - The Muppets Movie (G)
  • August 4 @8:35 p.m. - School of Rock (PG-13)
  • August 11 @8:25 p.m. - Despicable Me (PG)
  • August 18 @8:10 p.m. - Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)
  • August 25 @ 8:00 p.m. - DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash closes Rice Lake Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Rice Lake Road
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
police lights
Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police

Latest News

Trail by Trail: Itasca County, Duluth, Bessemer
Heritage days underway in Two Harbors
Duluth Tourism Tax fund recipients
Trucking Trends in the Northland