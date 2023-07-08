Marginal chance for severe storms will try to pop up Sunday

Marginal strong storm risk for MN Sunday
By Dave Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: There’s a small low in Wisconsin and the U.P. Saturday night that will try to bring rain. Another small low from North Dakota will try to bring more rain on Sunday. The best shot for potentially strong storms will be in Minnesota. The chance is only 30% and the risk for severe storms is only marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center. Be on alert just in case the chance pays off. Precip may pop up again on Monday to be followed by a sunny Tuesday. Temperatures and rain chances will be up and down all week long for the week ahead.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. Wisconsin and Michigan will have a 30% chance for showers. Minnesota should stay dry. The low temperatures will be near 50. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny. Wisconsin and the U.P. have a chance for non-severe scattered thunderstorms. Minnesota has a 30% chance for marginally severe storms. The afternoon highs will run 80-85. The wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% shower and storm chance will linger. The morning low will be near 60. The afternoon high will decrease to 73. The wind will be NW 5-15.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Temps start warm and decrease a bit but will perk up eventually. Shower and storm chances will stick to the 30% range and intersperse with sun chance, too.

Temps and precip chances go up and down all week long
