Crash on Highway 23 near Sandstone sends four people to hospital Saturday

SANDSTONE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four people are in the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning near Sandstone.

Life Link III provided helicopters to bring the individuals to three different hospitals, one person sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a black Kia was traveling north on Quarry Place entering Highway 23 around 8:30 Saturday morning.

The Kia was struck from behind by a silver Mazda that spun out and came to a stop near the center line of the roadway after the crash.

The Kia ended up on the north shoulder of Highway 23.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

