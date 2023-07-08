Child critically injured in crash near Two Harbors

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-vehicle crash near Two Harbors has left a ten-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 south of Two Harbors at Larsmont.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a northbound SUV slowed down in the area of a different crash, when a car behind it didn’t slow down and rear-ended the SUV.

A ten-year-old Minneapolis girl in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to HCMC in Minneapolis.

The four other people involved in the crash were not hurt.

The State Patrol says the child injured was not buckled at the time of the crash, but everyone else was.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, no updates on the child’s condition were available.

Officials say impairment didn’t not play a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for further updates.

