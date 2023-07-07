Trucking industry slow down impacting local companies

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - During the pandemic, the trucking industry was a red-hot, booming business delivering goods around the country.

This year, with changing spending habits, that market has cooled down and many trucking operations have gone under.

A Superior-based trucking company has managed to keep the wheels turning despite its industry slowing down.

A life on the road driving a big rig, it’s not for everyone, but it does have an appeal.

“If you’re one of those people that enjoys going and seeing things, seeing the country, enjoys driving and is excited to go and explore, and get paid to do so,” said Brian Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Jeff Foster Trucking.

During the height of the pandemic, his industry exploded.

“Trucking went crazy and really never slowed down. It just ramped up and ramped up,” Foster said.

But this spring things started to change.

“End of the first quarter coming into the second quarter, that’s where they got slow, fast and it really hit the brakes,” Foster said.

“The word unprecedented gets thrown around a lot about the pandemic, but it really was an unusual time for trucking,” said Dr. Daniel Rust, an Associate Professor of Transportation and Logistics and UW Superior.

Rust said when trucking boomed, many people purchased their own trucks and bid for jobs.

“There were a lot of new entrants on TikTok and other social media. There were all these people talking about, ‘Hey, I’m making a six-figure income with a truck’,” Rust said.

According to Rust, those folks seem to be the hardest hit by the recent slowdown, with as many as 15,000 operations shutting down in the past 8 months alone.

Traditional companies like Foster’s were also impacted by the downturn.

“When everybody’s looking for freight, the rates go way down. So that’s almost like a price war,” Foster said.

According to Foster, being headquartered in Superior allows the company to haul a variety of materials, which may be why they’ve been insulated from some of the industry’s downturn.

“I think the biggest core business from all avenues that we haul is within the paper industry,” Foster said.

Despite the industry slowing down, there’s still interest in joining the trucking field.

According to Lake Superior College, their non-degree trucking program has seen its enrollment almost double in the past two years.

