Serious motorcycle crash closes Rice Lake Road near Island Lake

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed Rice Lake Road Thursday evening.

At least two people were hurt in the crash. (kbjr)

It happened around 6:15 p.m. just south of the bridge over Island Lake.

A large emergency response could be seen around 7 p.m.

Law enforcement confirm the crash involved a car and motorcycle.

Our crew on scene says a helicopter landed there and took off a short time later.

We’re told at least two people were hurt but no word on the extent of their injuries.

Rice Lake Road remained partially closed as of 7:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as they’re made available.

