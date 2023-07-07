NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth

Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Federal officials have provided new details describing the final moments of the small plane crash that killed two men near Duluth in June.

The crash killed Bryan Handyside, 60, and Matthew Joseph, 64, both employees at Cirrus Aircraft, just 15 minutes after takeoff.

According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane departed Duluth International Airport (DLH) the morning of June 21 and traveled 18 miles northeast to the pilot’s private grass strip.

After it overflew the runway, the plane climbed, accelerated, gradually slowed, and then ultimately made a descending left turn into the crash site area about 450 yards from the grass strip.

The NTSB says the right wing of the Aeronca 7CCM was found crushed, with the engine and one of the propellers partially buried.

Also in the report, airplane maintenance records show the plane’s annual inspection was signed off by the pilot, Handyman, the day before the fatal crash.

According to family members and co-workers, the airplane was being used for a work-related flying club.

The NTSB’s investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

