Isolated severe storms possible tonight, two-faced weekend ahead

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: A surface trough will continue to move through our region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early overnight hours. The best chance for rain and storms will be in northern Minnesota before midnight. A couple storms may feature some strong wind gusts, but most storms will be relatively weak. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Storm Outlook Today (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: A stray shower will be possible in NW Wisconsin. Otherwise, high pressure will keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. A lake breeze keeps temperatures cooler near lake Superior. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow MN (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow WI (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: The first half of the day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs reaching the 70s to around 80 degrees. A cold front will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and overnight hours. A couple storms may feature large hail and strong winds, but there will be a low risk for severe weather at this time. Check back for updates!

MONDAY: We kick off the week with scattered showers and storms possible and partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 70s and low 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

