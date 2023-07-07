‘Heritage Days’ celebrations underway in Two Harbors

Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets
Two Harbors Heritage Days Parade hits the streets
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Heritage Days is in full swing in Two Harbors.

The annual four-day event kicked off Thursday with the Kiddie Parade and a performance from the Two Harbors City Band.

Each year the festival offers a three-day arts/crafts show, stage entertainment, a street dance, and two parades.

Many class reunion events are also held during the weekend of Heritage Days.

The festival’s schedule is subject to change and all events are weather permitting.

To see Heritage Days’ full schedule, click here.

