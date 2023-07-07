Duluth Airshow to host ‘Aviators & Autographs’ event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Airshow is hosting a pre-party to gear up for the big show.

The Airshow is partnering with Downtown Duluth’s “Movies in the Park” to host “Aviators & Autographs.”

Before Minnesota’s largest airshow, the public is invited to attend the free event on Friday, July 14.

Guests will be able to participate in the festivities with meet-and-greet opportunities with airshow performers including members of the United States Navy Blue Angels.

Blue Angel #3 Lieutenant Amanda Lee will also be in attendance as she makes history as the first female demonstration pilot to ever fly with the world-renowned Blue Angels.

Lee is originally from Mounds View, MN, and lived in Duluth while attending UMD prior to joining the US Navy.

There will also be a small program that features introductions of all the air show performers in attendance.

In addition, the public will have a chance to meet and take selfies and get autographs with many of the air show performers which also includes “Maverick” who is a Tom Cruise impersonator from San Diego, California flying in for the weekend.

The fun will conclude with the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” which is part of the “Movie in the Park” lineup.

"Aviators & Autographs" schedule (Duluth Airshow)

“Aviators & Autographs” will be Friday, July 14 starting at 7 p.m. at Leif Erickson Park.

All of the activities are free to the public.

Organizers encourage guests to arrive early to secure parking and to get a good seat in the bowl for the “Autographs & Aviators” event and movie.

The Duluth Airshow will be on July 15 and July 16.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.