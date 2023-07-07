Duluth Airshow to host ‘Aviators & Autographs’ event

Duluth Airshow
Duluth Airshow(CBS 3)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Airshow is hosting a pre-party to gear up for the big show.

The Airshow is partnering with Downtown Duluth’s “Movies in the Park” to host “Aviators & Autographs.”

Before Minnesota’s largest airshow, the public is invited to attend the free event on Friday, July 14.

Guests will be able to participate in the festivities with meet-and-greet opportunities with airshow performers including members of the United States Navy Blue Angels.

Blue Angel #3 Lieutenant Amanda Lee will also be in attendance as she makes history as the first female demonstration pilot to ever fly with the world-renowned Blue Angels.

Lee is originally from Mounds View, MN, and lived in Duluth while attending UMD prior to joining the US Navy.

There will also be a small program that features introductions of all the air show performers in attendance.

In addition, the public will have a chance to meet and take selfies and get autographs with many of the air show performers which also includes “Maverick” who is a Tom Cruise impersonator from San Diego, California flying in for the weekend.

The fun will conclude with the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” which is part of the “Movie in the Park” lineup.

"Aviators & Autographs" schedule
"Aviators & Autographs" schedule(Duluth Airshow)

“Aviators & Autographs” will be Friday, July 14 starting at 7 p.m. at Leif Erickson Park.

All of the activities are free to the public.

Organizers encourage guests to arrive early to secure parking and to get a good seat in the bowl for the “Autographs & Aviators” event and movie.

The Duluth Airshow will be on July 15 and July 16.

You can purchase your tickets here.

