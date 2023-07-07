C.J. Ham to host fourth-annual youth football camp

C.J. Ham at last year's youth football camp. (2022)
C.J. Ham at last year's youth football camp. (2022)(KBJR6)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Vikings running back, C.J. Ham is coming back to Duluth for his annual football camp.

Going into its fourth year the camp is presented by Essentia Health and will be held at Denfeld High School’s newly named Walt Hunting Stadium - Marve Heikkinen Field.

The camp is broken into two separate groups, first through fifth grade will have their time with Ham from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., then sixth through ninth grade will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the camp go to the Ham Family Scholarship presented by Essentia Health.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Royals
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game...
Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger’s 4 hits, 3 RBIs
National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) logo
Arizona State hockey to join NCHC
Huskies lose to St. Cloud Rox in extra innings