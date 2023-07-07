C.J. Ham to host fourth-annual youth football camp

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Vikings running back, C.J. Ham is coming back to Duluth for his annual football camp.

Going into its fourth year the camp is presented by Essentia Health and will be held at Denfeld High School’s newly named Walt Hunting Stadium - Marve Heikkinen Field.

The camp is broken into two separate groups, first through fifth grade will have their time with Ham from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., then sixth through ninth grade will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the camp go to the Ham Family Scholarship presented by Essentia Health.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.