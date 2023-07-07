City by City: Arrowhead, Hibbing, Wisconsin

Arrowhead- The Arrowhead Library System’s Bookmobile will be back out in local communities beginning July 17. Monday visits will be to the movie theatre in Hermantown, Fredenberg Community Center, the Pequaywan Inn Resort and McQuade Harbor. On Thursdays, the bus will visit two locations in Proctor, the Solway Town Hall and the Hermantown YMCA. Visitors will find DVDs, video games and more at the Bookmobile. Members can also renew their library cards or update their account information.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Jubilee runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Thursday features the 17th annual Jubilee Business After Hours and Raffle until 6:30 p.m. Friday will be the annual car show, downtown sidewalk sales and fireworks at dusk. On Saturday, visitors can attend the Festival on Fifth, street dance, kiddie carnival and enjoy the Jubilee Grand Parade at 3 p.m. Announcements and weather changes can be found here.

Wisconsin- The Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback. The non-profit organization “The Fix Is In, Inc.” is requesting specialty license plates to raise money. The plates will feature “Spay-Neuter-Adopt” and the donation cost is $25. The non-profit provides support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs across Wisconsin. Public comment is open through July 20. After the public comment period, the legislative Transportation Committee still has to give its final decision on the plates approval.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

