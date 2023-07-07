City by City: Arrowhead, Hibbing, Wisconsin

The Arrowhead Library System’s Bookmobile will be back out in local communities beginning July 17.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arrowhead- The Arrowhead Library System’s Bookmobile will be back out in local communities beginning July 17. Monday visits will be to the movie theatre in Hermantown, Fredenberg Community Center, the Pequaywan Inn Resort and McQuade Harbor. On Thursdays, the bus will visit two locations in Proctor, the Solway Town Hall and the Hermantown YMCA. Visitors will find DVDs, video games and more at the Bookmobile. Members can also renew their library cards or update their account information.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Jubilee runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Thursday features the 17th annual Jubilee Business After Hours and Raffle until 6:30 p.m. Friday will be the annual car show, downtown sidewalk sales and fireworks at dusk. On Saturday, visitors can attend the Festival on Fifth, street dance, kiddie carnival and enjoy the Jubilee Grand Parade at 3 p.m. Announcements and weather changes can be found here.

Wisconsin- The Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback. The non-profit organization “The Fix Is In, Inc.” is requesting specialty license plates to raise money. The plates will feature “Spay-Neuter-Adopt” and the donation cost is $25. The non-profit provides support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs across Wisconsin. Public comment is open through July 20. After the public comment period, the legislative Transportation Committee still has to give its final decision on the plates approval.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Two Harbors, Bayfield, Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility

Latest News

NorthShore Inline Marathon
NorthShore Inline Marathon offers $10K to break course record
A current production, the coming-of-age film is shooting in Ely.
Movie production in Ely brings economic boost
Cider vs. Seltzer
DECC announces new cider, seltzer sampling event
July's law on the month is focusing on reckless driving prevention.
City by City: Two Harbors, Bayfield, Wisconsin