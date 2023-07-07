Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said.

Reports of a major vehicle crash came in just after 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit said. Emergency personnel found what he described as a serious accident, with the larger bus adding complications.

“We’ve had a few minor challenges in the double decker bus — going through the windows, taking people out,” New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.

Ladders and ropes were required to get some people down because of crash damage to the bus, Murphy said.

Many of those injured have cuts, bruises, scrapes, along with suspected fractures and head and neck injuries, Hopper said.

“None have any life-threatening injury,” said Hopper, who added that about 63 other passengers requested evaluations by a doctor who was at the scene.

Hopper and Murphy said they couldn’t speculate about what led up to the crash.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” Ishrak Jahan, a passenger on one bus, told CBS News New York. “I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility

Latest News

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81