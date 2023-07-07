Applications now open for Duluth tourism tax allocations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is now accepting applications for a portion of millions of tax dollars.

The city is looking for businesses, organizations, and projects to allocate its tourism tax funds.

In 2017, the application process was implemented as a way to improve transparency on how allocations are made.

Leaders say this formalized process has improved the city’s ability to better understand the need for tourism dollars while allowing organizations the opportunity to apply for funding and requiring past recipients to report back on that funding’s impact.

Last year, over $13 million in tourism money was distributed to local businesses, organizations, and projects.

The DECC received the largest portion at $3 million.

Other organizations and projects such as the Catalyst Content Festival, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, and the Gary New Duluth skate park also received funds.

“In the last year, we have forged new collaborations with local groups, and now prioritize bringing the economic benefits of visitors to all neighborhoods across the city,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “On virtually every measure, we have surpassed last year as well as our best pre-pandemic record. That means more business for local restaurants and hotels, local retailers, local theaters, local gas stations, and local grocery stores.”

“I am thrilled to see the progress that our tourism industry has made over the last couple of years,” Senior Economic Developer Tricia Hobbs said. “Visitors are looking for more ways to experience those local favorites and hidden gems, and our local industry continues to provide the opportunity for visitors to love it as we do.”

According to officials, tourism taxes generally support over 20 Duluth attractions each year.

Funding recommendations will be brought before the City Council for final approval.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Past recipients of previous tourism tax allocations will need to click both “Submit a Request” and “Submit a Report”.

Qualified applicants who have not previously received tourism tax allocations will need to click “Submit a Request”.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

