1 dead, 1 hospitalized after UTV crash in Mercer

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A UTV crash in Iron County left one person dead and another in serious condition.

On Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m. the Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a call of a UTV crash on Popko Circle West in Mercer, WI.

The reporting party stated the UTV flipped over and the two passengers were unresponsive.

According to authorities, while driving north, it appears the driver lost control negotiating a curve and rolled, where it came to a stop on the side of the roadway.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately from those on the scene.

When EMS responders arrived, they tended to the injured, and two medical helicopters were dispatched to a nearby landing zone.

After unsuccessful lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash closes Rice Lake Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Rice Lake Road
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

Mark W. Barker sails under the Lift Bridge for the first time.
Applications now open for Duluth tourism tax allocations
police lights
Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police
Duluth Airshow
Duluth Airshow to host ‘Aviators & Autographs’ event
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth