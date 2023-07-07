1 dead, 1 hospitalized after UTV crash in Mercer

MERCER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A UTV crash in Iron County left one person dead and another in serious condition.

On Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m. the Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a call of a UTV crash on Popko Circle West in Mercer, WI.

The reporting party stated the UTV flipped over and the two passengers were unresponsive.

According to authorities, while driving north, it appears the driver lost control negotiating a curve and rolled, where it came to a stop on the side of the roadway.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately from those on the scene.

When EMS responders arrived, they tended to the injured, and two medical helicopters were dispatched to a nearby landing zone.

After unsuccessful lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

