Sunny and cooler again today, maybe a few storms Friday and into the weekend

Today: After a cool start to our Thursday with some across Northern Minnesota and the Iron Rage bottoming out in the 30s, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day will warm us up into the 70s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. Tonight lows will be a tad warmer than last night, with most falling back into the 40s and 50s.

Friday: We should kick off our Friday mainly dry with partly sunny skies overhead. Through the day, there will be the shot for some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the International Border through the Range and Arrowhead. We are not expecting severe weather at this time. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but at this point most look to stay mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid-70s with northeast winds between 5-10 MPH, so it will be a tad cooler by the lake.

