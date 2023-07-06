St. Louis County receives $100K to improve behavioral health services

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County received funding to improve behavioral health services in the northern part of the region.

The nearly $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Heath Resources and Services Administration will develop the Mesabi Behavioral Health Network (MBHN).

Officials say the MBHN is a collaborative group of community members and providers whose mission is to improve the behavioral health and well-being of individuals and families in the northern half of St. Louis County.

County leaders have been working with a number of community partners to develop a network with the goal of achieving greater efficiencies in addressing behavioral health needs.

In addition, they want to expand access to and improve the quality of basic healthcare services and associated outcomes while also strengthening rural healthcare systems.

According to county officials, the money will help them start building a strategic plan for the MBHN including identifying and detailing ways to address gaps in the behavioral health continuum of care in the northern region of the county.

The project will also develop a sustainability plan for a successful network structure for the northern area of the county and resources to support that structure.

Leaders say the Northeast Service Cooperative will serve as project manager and Essentia Health will be the project evaluator.

St. Louis County was one of twenty agencies to receive this federal funding, which must be used between now and the end of June 2024.

