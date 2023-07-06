Some showers & storms possible today, few possible this weekend as well

Today: For our Friday we will start partly cloudy skies and sunshine in the morning, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. Through the later morning into the early afternoon showers and thunderstorms will form along a cold front across the International Border and sweep south through the day. Generally, I’m thinking the northern half of the region will see the rain and storm threat through the daytime hours today, expanding south tonight. Models are not very consistent with timing, making it a little difficult to pin down. The storm prediction center has put the western half of the region in level 1 threat for severe weather. Meaning an isolated storm or two could become strong to severe, but most should stay below severe status. Temperatures today climb into the 70s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday will feature drier conditions with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s away from Lake Superior. However, a northeast wind in place between 5-10 MPH will keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s around the lake.

Sunday: On Sunday, I would not be surprised if a few people woke up to shower or 2 with clearing skies through the later morning into the early afternoon. However, again there chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with southwest winds between 5-15 MPH.

