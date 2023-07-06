Registration deadline approaching for National Night Out

A National Night Out planning meeting was held at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
A National Night Out planning meeting was held at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There’s still time to register your neighborhood block party ahead of National Night Out.

This year the event that connects the community and law enforcement will be held on August 1.

Now in its 40th year, National Night Out asks neighborhoods across the nation to host block parties, parades, cookouts, community events with safety demonstrations, visits from emergency personnel, and more.

Anyone who is looking to host a party is asked to register by July 14.

Registration for the event is free and can be found by clicking here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied

Latest News

Savanna Pallets fire in Cloquet
Tree placed in pothole in Duluth's Denfeld neighborhood
Essentia Health makes donation to Superior Fire Department
Essentia Health donates 13.5K for Emotional resiliency training.
Essentia Health donates $13K for emotional resiliency training