Registration deadline approaching for National Night Out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There’s still time to register your neighborhood block party ahead of National Night Out.

This year the event that connects the community and law enforcement will be held on August 1.

Now in its 40th year, National Night Out asks neighborhoods across the nation to host block parties, parades, cookouts, community events with safety demonstrations, visits from emergency personnel, and more.

Anyone who is looking to host a party is asked to register by July 14.

Registration for the event is free and can be found by clicking here.

